In-depth - claims: Covid-19 and employers’ liability
Although working from home helped to keep employees safe from the coronavirus, the shift in location brought its own set of risks. Not everyone’s home is suitable for work and months hunched over a laptop at the kitchen table or perched on the edge of a bed can result in some serious musculoskeletal problems. “The responsibility for employees’ health and safety remains with the employer, whether someone is in the office or working from home,” says John Dougherty, divisional director of risk
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Towergate buys AFL Insurance Brokers retail book
- Advertising feature: An open letter from Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting
- Call for clarity on final rules amid FCA dual pricing extension
- East West collapse: Administrator report shows £164.7m deficit
- Aviva adds cyber product to Fast Trade
- In-depth - claims: Trends and changes
- Aon details plans for its board ahead of AGM