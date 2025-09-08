Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: SRG’s Joanne Wright
As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with speaker Joanne Wright, group people and culture director at Specialist Risk Group, who will be taking part in a session focused on building stronger client loyalty through culture, purpose and visibility.
You’re taking part in a session at the 2025 Broker Expo. What can delegates expect from your panel?
People are the most important asset in any business. People functions and leaders are now playing a significant role in shaping the strategy of businesses and supporting growth.
I hope to be able to help us consider business challenges through a people lens and provide insight on how culture is helping shape business outcomes.
There has been considerable discussion about 2025 being a softer yet more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to gain an advantage when closing deals?
We know that clients and customers are increasingly becoming more tuned in to company culture and colleague behaviour. Culture is now a key element of helping sell to customers and improve client satisfaction. I can provide advice on what this looks like for businesses.
Is AI all hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?
Something in between. We remain a ‘people business’ and relationship-driven industry but I think there is space for further modernisation and finding efficiencies’ in how we work.
Outside of AI, what do you see as the biggest factor that will sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?
From a people lens – agility, flexibility, and ability to progress with a new generation of buyers and decision-makers.
Broker Expo turns 20 this year – what were you doing when you were 20?
Burning the candle at both ends. Working (perhaps to my own detriment) hard in banking trying to prove myself, find opportunities and figure out ‘my place’ and style in the work place, I felt that hard work was the only option to succeed (and still carry some of that with me now).
Outside of that, probably making mistakes I have since learned from, drinking bad wine and grappling with weekend hangovers every Monday in the office.
Joanne is taking part in the session Clients, Culture, and Credibility: Winning in the 2026 Market at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.
