First Central confirms job cut plans

Redundancy
    By Rosie Simms

Insurer First Central has confirmed proposed plans to cut staff numbers by around 160, with most taking effect in late January 2026.

As first revealed by sister title Insurance Post, staff were informed of the restructuring proposals and the risk of redundancies during a virtual town-hall meeting on 20 November.

The consultation period on which roles will be removed began on 1 December, Post added.

Restructuring

A First Central spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have put forward proposals that would involve restructuring some teams and roles across the business.

“Our strategy of prioritising investment in people

Richard O’Brien, CEO of Merlin
Newbie News: Merlin Insurance Brokers

Richard O’Brian, founder and CEO of Merlin Insurance Brokers, has targeted growing the property and construction specialist broker by 80% in 2026 and already has an application in to the FCA to be fully authorised.

Howard Pepper, Momentum
Momentum Equity Partners launches

Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.

Paul Anscombe is James Hallam MD
Q&A: Paul Anscombe, retiring CEO of Seventeen Group

After over 40 years as a broker, Paul Anscombe is retiring from Seventeen Group this month. Ahead of his exit he shares his reflections on growing businesses from scratch, leaving the group in safe hands and why he is optimistic for the sector.

