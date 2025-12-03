First Central confirms job cut plans

Insurer First Central has confirmed proposed plans to cut staff numbers by around 160, with most taking effect in late January 2026.

As first revealed by sister title Insurance Post, staff were informed of the restructuring proposals and the risk of redundancies during a virtual town-hall meeting on 20 November.

The consultation period on which roles will be removed began on 1 December, Post added.

Restructuring

A First Central spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have put forward proposals that would involve restructuring some teams and roles across the business.

“Our strategy of prioritising investment in people