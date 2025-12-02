BP Marsh founder steps down as Topping takes on CEO role

Serial insurance investor Brian Marsh who founded BP Marsh & Partners has stepped down from his executive role as Dan Topping becomes CEO with immediate effect.

Marsh created the specialist venture capital investor in early stage financial services businesses in 1989. He has been executive chairman since its listing in 2006 and has now taken on the post of non-executive chairman.

Topping, pictured, was appointed as a director of BP Marsh in March 2011 having joined the group in February 2007.

