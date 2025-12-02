End of Year Review 2025: Ecclesiastical’s David Carey

David Carey, managing director of Ecclesiastical’s intermediary business applauds the £10m landmark reached by Insurance United Against Dementia, cautions against a one dimensional approach to risk pricing; and gets misty eyed about ‘Madchester’.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

My insurance highlight of the year, and head and shoulders above anything else in my humble opinion, is Insurance United Against Dementia, a charity formed by three market heavyweights in 2017, (Chris Wallace, Paul Jack and Benedict Burke) reaching the audacious fund-raising target of £10m in the fight against Dementia.

A charity close to my heart, I am immensely proud to have played a small part in this fantastic achievement. The