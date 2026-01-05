More than a third of SMEs cut cover – Premium Credit
Around one in four SMEs are believed to have been underinsured for the past 12 months, according to research by Premium Credit.
In Premium Credit’s Insurance Index, it found 35% of all SMEs admitted to cutting cover in at least one area over the period.
The premium finance company revealed over half of firms said the total cost of their business insurance had increased since they last renewed policies, compared with 13% who estimated costs had fallen.
The research surveyed 463 SME owners and managers between 31 October and 3 November 2025.Increase in cover
However Premium Credit also found one in four SMEs plans to increase
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
The numbers that reveal the true extent of the 2025 broker deal slump
The number of UK broker deals halved in 2025 to the lowest level in the three years since Insurance Age started its interactive map series, with the fall coming despite the number of buyers remaining steady.
Partners& reveals first annual pre-tax and operating profits
Partners& has revealed pre-tax profit of £2.38m and operating profit of £1.82m, turning its red ink to black for the first time in its history across the two key metrics.
W Denis maintains profits as turnover dips
Leeds-headquartered broker W Denis kept pre-tax profits at £1.55m in the year ended 30 June 2025 despite turnover slipping 13.1%.
Jensten reveals deals bill in run-up to Bain takeover
Jensten picked up a bill of £75.73m for four acquisitions in its final full year under Livingbridge’s ownership.
TBIG closed 2025 with seventh deal
The Broker Investment Group completed its seventh deal of 2025 at the end of December backing The Needham Group to buy Black Lion Broking Services.
No FCA insurance sector fines in 2025
The insurance industry went through the last calendar year without being hit with any financial penalties by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Callum Beaton begins term as CII president
Callum Beaton began his year-long term as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute on 1 January while Debbie Mitchell started as deputy president for 2026.
Travel insurance broker goes into liquidation
Michael Pettifer Insurance Brokers, trading as MPI Brokers, went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 21 November, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.