 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

More than a third of SMEs cut cover – Premium Credit

Cutting costs_concept
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Around one in four SMEs are believed to have been underinsured for the past 12 months, according to research by Premium Credit.

In Premium Credit’s Insurance Index, it found 35% of all SMEs admitted to cutting cover in at least one area over the period.

The premium finance company revealed over half of firms said the total cost of their business insurance had increased since they last renewed policies, compared with 13% who estimated costs had fallen.

The research surveyed 463 SME owners and managers between 31 October and 3 November 2025.

Increase in cover

However Premium Credit also found one in four SMEs plans to increase

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: