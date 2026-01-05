More than a third of SMEs cut cover – Premium Credit

Around one in four SMEs are believed to have been underinsured for the past 12 months, according to research by Premium Credit.

In Premium Credit’s Insurance Index, it found 35% of all SMEs admitted to cutting cover in at least one area over the period.

The premium finance company revealed over half of firms said the total cost of their business insurance had increased since they last renewed policies, compared with 13% who estimated costs had fallen.

The research surveyed 463 SME owners and managers between 31 October and 3 November 2025.

Increase in cover

However Premium Credit also found one in four SMEs plans to increase