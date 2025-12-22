Amiga targets SME and mid-market with new Lloyd’s capacity for management liability

Amiga Specialty has secured new Lloyd’s capacity to support its management liability proposition for SME and mid-market businesses across the UK, Europe and select rest of-world territories.

The managing general agent was founded by former Nexus US CEO Adam Kembrooke and launched in June with backing from BP Marsh.

Last month the MGA revealed it had secured five-year multi-product capacity via the Accelerant Risk Exchange to support its portfolio across commercial D&O, professional indemnity, financial institutions, and transactional risks.

