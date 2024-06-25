The stats: Q1 2024 - Commercial combined slows to near halt

The year has started with almost no average premium growth in commercial combined while fleet and property owners have powered ahead, according to the latest statistics from Acturis.

The overall Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, continued to rise in the first quarter of 2024.

The weighted measure (see box at end) was 4.1% higher than Q1 2023. However, the increases have been falling steadily for three quarters in a row and has dipped below 5% for the first time in a year.

“This could be an early sign that the rate of premium increases is starting to cool, or simply just reverting to similar levels seen