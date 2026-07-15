UK Broker Awards 2026 shortlist revealed
Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2026 UK Broker Awards.
The market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking market will take place on 8 October at The Vox, NEC, Birmingham as part of UK Broker Week.
For more details and for information about booking tables, click here.Achievement Award
Winner to be Announced on the NightCombating Underinsurance Award
Aon
LBB (London Belgravia)
Mind Your BusinessCommercial Lines Insurance Broker of the Year
CRS Insurance Brokers
Daines Kapp
eCOVERS Insurance Broker
Fuzzy Insurance
K
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