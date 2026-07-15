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UK Broker Awards 2026 shortlist revealed

uk broker awards trophies
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2026 UK Broker Awards.

The market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking market will take place on 8 October at The Vox, NEC, Birmingham as part of UK Broker Week.

For more details and for information about booking tables, click here.

Achievement Award

Winner to be Announced on the Night

Combating Underinsurance Award

Aon

LBB (London Belgravia)

Mind Your Business

Commercial Lines Insurance Broker of the Year

CRS Insurance Brokers

Daines Kapp

eCOVERS Insurance Broker

Fuzzy Insurance

K

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