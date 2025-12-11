No punching the air, just a sense of relief – broker leaders on ex-employee fraudster being jailed

On 20 November this year ex-Invicta Insurance Services employee Leon Price was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in prison for stealing over £133,000. The broker's managing director Tigi Singhateh and operations director Adam Best detail the investigation that brought their former colleague to justice.

“It was a relief that all of the work we put into that investigation had been listened to and worthwhile. It had been a massive toll on us as a business, and personally, and financially.”

These are the words of Adrian Best, operations director at Invicta Insurance Services, when reflecting on the moment that Price, 45, of Playstool Road, Sittingbourne, Kent was jailed for fraud.

“If he had got away with a suspended sentence or anything like that we would have come away absolutely gutted.”

