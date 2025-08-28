Broker Expo Countdown 2025: Tapoly’s Janthana Kaenprakhamroy
As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with speaker Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO of Tapoly, who will be taking part in a session focused on how brokers can use automation and data enrichment to improve workflows without overwhelming teams.
You’re taking part in a session at the 2025 Broker Expo. What can delegates expect from your panel?
Delegates can expect a practical and insightful discussion that goes beyond the hype of AI and automation. We’ll share real examples of how brokers are using technology to streamline workflows, improve client servicing, and free up time for relationship-building. My focus will be on tools that deliver genuine ROI and enhance, rather than replace, the human touch in broking.
There has been considerable discussion about 2025 being a softer yet more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to gain an advantage when closing deals?
Success in a competitive market comes down to trust and personal relationships. Listen to clients, understand their unique needs, and communicate solutions in a clear, honest way. Speed and pricing are important, but empathy and genuine care for the client’s business are what win loyalty and close deals.
Is AI all hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?
AI sits somewhere in between. It’s already transforming areas like claims triage and risk assessment, but it’s not a magic solution. The real value is when AI is used to enhance decision-making and free up brokers to do what they do best – building relationships and providing tailored advice.
Outside of AI, what do you see as the biggest factor that will sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?
Trust and personalised service. Brokers who position themselves as trusted advisers, understand clients’ risks, and deliver tailored solutions will stand out. Strong relationships and consistent value will sustain long-term success, regardless of how technology evolves.
Broker Expo turns 20 this year – what were you doing when you were 20?
At 20, I was focused on building my future – studying hard, working part-time, and dreaming big about starting my own business. That determination to learn and grow laid the foundation for everything I do today.
What are your expectations for the UK broker market in 2026, and how are you planning to position your business for success?
By 2026, the market will be even more competitive, with increasing demand for speed and personalised service. At Tapoly, we’re investing in AI-driven underwriting, our proprietary AI-powered CRM with advanced data analytics, and automation tools to help brokers, MGAs, and insurers work smarter, streamline quoting and claims, and reduce friction – all while keeping human relationships at the heart of every interaction.
Janthana Kaenprakhamroy is taking part in the session AI, data & the future broker: practical tools, not just hype at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.
