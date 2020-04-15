Insurance Covid-Cast - episode two: What are insurtechs doing to rebalance the bad publicity around insurance and Covid-19?

In the second of a new series of video casts brought to you by Insurance Age and Insurance Post while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss how insurtechs are seeking to create positive customer stories to redress the negative media coverage.

Infopro Digital Insurance Division content director, Jonathan Swift, talks to three start-up founders about what they are doing to help clients suffering from a work slowdown, ill health or mental anguish during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Joining him are Collective Benefits co-founder and CEO Anthony Beilin, Equipsme founder and managing director Matthew Reed and Zego co-founder and chief business development officer Harry Franks.

Catch up on the first episode now: Insurance Covid Cast – episode one: How has the industry’s reputation been impacted by its handling of the coronavirus epidemic