Advertising feature: Transforming multi-location property and casualty programmes

Stephen Muir, head of marketing, explains how C-Quence delivered efficiency and scale for a leading UK broker with its digital Master Programme technology.

In an era where operational efficiency and agile risk management are critical, managing complex insurance programmes spanning hundreds of locations presents significant challenges.

This was exactly the case for a leading UK broker handling a property and casualty (P&C) insurance programme for a rapidly expanding dental group with over 400 practices. The manual, time-consuming administrative burden was unsustainable — until C-Quence used its cutting-edge digital Master Programme solution via its proprietary CQ Elements platform.

The challenge: Managing complexity across 400+ locations

The dental client was aggressively acquiring new practices while divesting others, creating a constantly evolving risk portfolio.

This growth placed immense pressure on the broker, as manual administration of individual site submissions, documentation, and mid-term updates (such as adding or removing locations) consumed hundreds of hours and risked errors.

Preparation of bespoke documentation and reconciliation of costs per location were particularly cumbersome, with no consolidated, real-time oversight of performance or claims.

Key pain points included:

Extensive manual data gathering for each location

Repetitive administration and data re-entry for mid-term adjustments

Inconsistent servicing and delayed communication

Manual reconciliation prone to errors

Lack of clear and uniform pricing structure

The digital solution: C-Quence’s Master Programme through its CQ Elements Platform

Recognising the urgent need for a streamlined, scalable approach, C-Quence quickly engaged with the broker to design a custom digital Master Programme tailored to the client’s expansive portfolio.

The initiative combined the power of data enrichment and analytics, automated documentation, and flexible mid-term servicing into one unified solution.

Rapid feasibility review and customised terms

Within 24 hours of initial engagement, C-Quence’s actuarial team enriched submissions using advanced risk modelling tools — flood mapping, subsidence scores, crime analytics, and more — all without burdening the broker or client with complex questionnaires.

This enabled a swift feasibility review, followed by a collaborative workshop to agree on:

One central master quote with optional sub-limits and extensions

Uniform rating structure for consistent pricing across all locations

Policy wordings tailored to the client’s specific risk appetite

Flexible arrangements for future site additions or disposals

Data-driven dashboards for real-time performance insights

Onboarding and automation

The solution was engineered on the CQ Elements platform, embedding underwriting logic, rating, and document automation. Within just five working days, the entire programme was live. Key features included:

Automated onboarding of all current locations, eliminating manual entry

Document generation at the touch of a button

Real-time updating of policy details and premiums with mid-term changes

Dedicated broker support for smooth ongoing servicing

The outcomes: efficiency, transparency, and scalability

The implementation delivered transformational benefits for the broker and client alike:

100+ hours saved in broker administration, freeing valuable resources for higher-value activities

in broker administration, freeing valuable resources for higher-value activities Consistent, scalable pricing reduced friction during renewals and site changes

reduced friction during renewals and site changes Seamless flexibility to add or remove locations in real time without disruption

to add or remove locations in real time without disruption Enhanced risk management through detailed portfolio analytics and reporting

through detailed portfolio analytics and reporting Improved customer experience with proactive servicing and rapid claims communication

A broker testimonial summed it up perfectly: “Partnering with C-Quence enabled us to completely transform the management of this complex programme. C-Quence didn’t just deliver a quote — they enabled us to protect and grow a key account with confidence.”

Conclusion: Why Digital Master Programmes are the future of multi-location insurance

This case exemplifies how technology can revolutionise multi-location P&C programmes, a growing need in sectors like healthcare, retail, and franchising where companies operate multiple premises. By adopting digital solutions:

Brokers gain agility to keep pace with client growth and change

Clients benefit from transparent, consistent coverage and simpler claims handling

Insurers can underwrite more efficiently with data-driven insights

At C-Quence, our CQ Elements platform is purpose-built to address these complexities, transforming manual processes into automated workflows that save time and reduce risk.

If you’re managing multi-location insurance programmes and seeking to unlock operational efficiencies while enhancing client service, it’s time to explore a digital Master Programme.

Ready to transform your clients’ multi-location P&C programme? Contact C-Quence today at enquiries@c-quence.co.uk

This is a paid-for advertorial.