This article was paid for by a contributing third party.
Advertising feature: Transforming multi-location property and casualty programmes
Stephen Muir, head of marketing, explains how C-Quence delivered efficiency and scale for a leading UK broker with its digital Master Programme technology.
In an era where operational efficiency and agile risk management are critical, managing complex insurance programmes spanning hundreds of locations presents significant challenges.
This was exactly the case for a leading UK broker handling a property and casualty (P&C) insurance programme for a rapidly expanding dental group with over 400 practices. The manual, time-consuming administrative burden was unsustainable — until C-Quence used its cutting-edge digital Master Programme solution via its proprietary CQ Elements platform.
The challenge: Managing complexity across 400+ locations
The dental client was aggressively acquiring new practices while divesting others, creating a constantly evolving risk portfolio.
This growth placed immense pressure on the broker, as manual administration of individual site submissions, documentation, and mid-term updates (such as adding or removing locations) consumed hundreds of hours and risked errors.
Preparation of bespoke documentation and reconciliation of costs per location were particularly cumbersome, with no consolidated, real-time oversight of performance or claims.
Key pain points included:
- Extensive manual data gathering for each location
- Repetitive administration and data re-entry for mid-term adjustments
- Inconsistent servicing and delayed communication
- Manual reconciliation prone to errors
- Lack of clear and uniform pricing structure
The digital solution: C-Quence’s Master Programme through its CQ Elements Platform
Recognising the urgent need for a streamlined, scalable approach, C-Quence quickly engaged with the broker to design a custom digital Master Programme tailored to the client’s expansive portfolio.
The initiative combined the power of data enrichment and analytics, automated documentation, and flexible mid-term servicing into one unified solution.
Rapid feasibility review and customised terms
Within 24 hours of initial engagement, C-Quence’s actuarial team enriched submissions using advanced risk modelling tools — flood mapping, subsidence scores, crime analytics, and more — all without burdening the broker or client with complex questionnaires.
This enabled a swift feasibility review, followed by a collaborative workshop to agree on:
- One central master quote with optional sub-limits and extensions
- Uniform rating structure for consistent pricing across all locations
- Policy wordings tailored to the client’s specific risk appetite
- Flexible arrangements for future site additions or disposals
- Data-driven dashboards for real-time performance insights
Onboarding and automation
The solution was engineered on the CQ Elements platform, embedding underwriting logic, rating, and document automation. Within just five working days, the entire programme was live. Key features included:
- Automated onboarding of all current locations, eliminating manual entry
- Document generation at the touch of a button
- Real-time updating of policy details and premiums with mid-term changes
- Dedicated broker support for smooth ongoing servicing
The outcomes: efficiency, transparency, and scalability
The implementation delivered transformational benefits for the broker and client alike:
- 100+ hours saved in broker administration, freeing valuable resources for higher-value activities
- Consistent, scalable pricing reduced friction during renewals and site changes
- Seamless flexibility to add or remove locations in real time without disruption
- Enhanced risk management through detailed portfolio analytics and reporting
- Improved customer experience with proactive servicing and rapid claims communication
A broker testimonial summed it up perfectly: “Partnering with C-Quence enabled us to completely transform the management of this complex programme. C-Quence didn’t just deliver a quote — they enabled us to protect and grow a key account with confidence.”
Conclusion: Why Digital Master Programmes are the future of multi-location insurance
This case exemplifies how technology can revolutionise multi-location P&C programmes, a growing need in sectors like healthcare, retail, and franchising where companies operate multiple premises. By adopting digital solutions:
- Brokers gain agility to keep pace with client growth and change
- Clients benefit from transparent, consistent coverage and simpler claims handling
- Insurers can underwrite more efficiently with data-driven insights
At C-Quence, our CQ Elements platform is purpose-built to address these complexities, transforming manual processes into automated workflows that save time and reduce risk.
If you’re managing multi-location insurance programmes and seeking to unlock operational efficiencies while enhancing client service, it’s time to explore a digital Master Programme.
Ready to transform your clients’ multi-location P&C programme? Contact C-Quence today at enquiries@c-quence.co.uk
This is a paid-for advertorial.
Sponsored content
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk