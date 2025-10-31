ERS MD Hall eyes international and motor innovation opportunities following Starr buy

Whilst it is business as usual for ERS brokers and clients following the acquisition of parent IQUW by Starr this week, managing director Martin Hall is already spying future opportunities, especially for its motor innovation team.

On Wednesday Starr entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ERS owner IQUW Group, a deal which will make it the ninth-largest agency operating at Lloyd’s.

IQUW is currently owned by two private equity firms Aquiline [which first invested in 2015] and Abry Partners [that invested in 2021].

Continuation of service

Speaking to Insurance Age today ERS MD Hall said: “For our brokers and clients it is just a continuation of the existing appetite and service.

“It is the same team and that stability