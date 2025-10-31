Allianz announces five-year deal partnership with telematics MGA
Allianz UK has announced a new partnership with Ticker, the specialist motor telematics managing general agent.
From 1st November 2025, Allianz will provide underwriting and claims support as an integrated service across Ticker’s portfolio of products.
These include products for young drivers, older drivers, van drivers, drivers with convictions and low-mileage motorists through its pay-per-mile product.
Ticker launched in 2019 in partnership with Munich Re headed by former Ingenie founder and chief executive Richard King, pictured. Investors include former England footballer Gary Lineker, who also backed
