 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz announces five-year deal partnership with telematics MGA

Start-up Ticker is backed by Munich Re Digital Partners
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Allianz UK has announced a new partnership with Ticker, the specialist motor telematics managing general agent.

From 1st November 2025, Allianz will provide underwriting and claims support as an integrated service across Ticker’s portfolio of products.

These include products for young drivers, older drivers, van drivers, drivers with convictions and low-mileage motorists through its pay-per-mile product.

Ticker launched in 2019 in partnership with Munich Re headed by former Ingenie founder and chief executive Richard King, pictured. Investors include former England footballer Gary Lineker, who also backed

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: