Open GI CEO Badley outlines plan to attract more insurers to its panel

Open GI CEO Simon Badley has promised insurers it will make its brokers easier to deal with and more efficient to attract further providers onto its panel.

The full A to Z of providers may never be achieved but Badley, pictured, explained Open GI wants to give brokers access to the insurers who are the strongest in each line of business. It currently works with over 150 insurers and partners.

He added relationships with insurers are “incredibly important”, noting when he first joined Open GI they weren’t great.

“We’ve done an awful lot of work over the last five or six years to improve it. And the feedback we’re getting from all our insurers is that