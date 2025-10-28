Allianz: UK public the most concerned in Europe about automated vehicles

People in the UK are the most concerned in Europe about automated vehicles, i.e. self-driving cars, according to a new survey.

The research from Allianz quizzed more than 8,000 people from the UK and six European countries (Austria, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland) to find out attitudes to automated vehicles.

Across six different areas, 71% of people in the UK either agreed or strongly agreed that they had concerns about this emerging technology, compared with 64% of Germans.

The six areas people were asked about were:

I worry that automated vehicles may not be safe enough in unpredictable situationsI am