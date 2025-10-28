Blog: Future-proofing your broking business starts with the back office

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the ability to demonstrate financial control and system integrity can provide brokers a tangible competitive advantage, argues Chris Stout, a director at PKF.

Technology has helped many broker leadership teams deliver growth and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Yet, all too often, management teams do not spend enough time making sure that their back-office finance and admin systems are up to scratch.

Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of these systems is key to avoiding potential operational and financial failures that, if left unchecked, can damage reputation, lead to regulatory scrutiny and even derail transactions.