Cyber MGA start-up Bewica targets brokers with portal launch and API offering

Cyber specialist managing general agent Bewica is targeting brokers with a suite of tools including risk assessment and reporting tool.

It follows the launch of the InsurTech’s cyber product in September last year underwritten by AmTrust at Lloyd’s which includes 24/7 breach response supported by an expert panel of legal, cyber security and specialists.

UK-domiciled SMEs are covered on a global-basis and up to 90% of business sectors are eligible for the cover.

To complement the cover Bewica’s new partner platform has three options Including a broker portal, a white label offering and API integration for third party platforms.

The self-service broker portal allows instant quotes, auto-binding and supports the automation of client communication. Bewica claims quotes take an average of three minutes to complete with explanations and guidance built into the quotation process.

Sign-up to the portal takes two minutes and qualifying broker partners are approved within 48 hours, the MGA added.

White labelling

The white label proposition is a partner-branded, fully automated quote-and-buy journey. It comes with a dashboard, allowing partners to see activity and support clients in real-time.

The API allows partners to integrate Bewica’s insurance into existing digital customer offerings.

CEO and co-founder Eva Berg-Winters told Insurance Age: “It was always our intention to go to market through partners. I think we have spent something like only £600 on marketing so far, and this supports that strategy.”

“She added that it has a number of parties already interested in the white label and API options, with “signed contracts” for both.”

Cyber

Bewica has also developed automated cyber risk reports which assess the specific risk of businesses and provide tailored advice for SMEs.

“These are for business owners to help explain what they do or don’t have in place, including some things which we can measure from the outside without their permission. However, with their permission we can go to the next level with other aspects such as email security,” Berg-Winters explained.

“Cyber security is a business issue, not a technology issue,” she added. “Our service is aimed at busy SME owners not IT specialists and our mission is to help SMEs both identify and mitigate their cyber risk. With our tools, we make it easy for partners, both new to the market or experienced, to sell cyber insurance and provide tailored advice.”

Looking ahead Berg-Winters revealed Bewica has won a £139,827 grant from Innovate UK as part of the ‘insurance, accounting and other professional areas’ cohort to develop its existing machine learning prototype and “take it to the next level” so it can create automated assessments.

Funding

She confirmed that to date the business has been entirely self-funded, but added: “We will be looking to raise money at some point this year because I would like to accelerate [our growth]. To date we have not been at the point we can accelerate.

“So before I did not want to have loads of money because it is nice to have money but it comes at a price and I did not want to have things taken out of our hands. But now we have partners, have developed these tools and have a solid offering we are at the point where it would make sense [to raise finds].”

Berg-Winters is the former claims manager of Hiscox UK and is among a tranche of former senior people from major incumbents to have recently launched InsurTechs including John Warburton (ex-Allianz) with Konsileo and Matthew Reed (ex-Axa) with Equipsme.

