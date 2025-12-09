Intact enhances commercial products in first move under new brand

Intact Insurance has unveiled three enhanced commercial lines products, the first to be launched under its brand in the UK.

Products

Key features of the new products include:

Property Owners

It now covers up to 25 properties, with flexible options like contents, loss of rent, terrorism, and legal expenses. Intact has expanded the product to include larger risks, with mixed-use up to £5m, residential up to £1.5m, and commercial up to £10m. Equipment breakdown is now standard.

Shops

Tailored for retail, beauty salons, and hairdressing businesses, the shops product covers everything from property damage and stock