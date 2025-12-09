Cyber insurer adds Deepfake Response Endorsement to policies

Cyber insurance specialist Coalition has added a new Deepfake Response Endorsement to its policies globally, including the UK, it has announced.

It added the new endorsement “empowers brokers to offer clients cutting-edge, comprehensive coverage that helps ensure their resilience as the artificial intelligence landscape evolves”.

The Deepfake Response Endorsement aims to expand what is covered in Coalition cyber policies by widening coverage to respond to a deepfake event and providing the services in response to such an event.

Response services

These include technical analysis by a deepfake forensics firm, including a written report