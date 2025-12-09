Cyber insurer adds Deepfake Response Endorsement to policies
Cyber insurance specialist Coalition has added a new Deepfake Response Endorsement to its policies globally, including the UK, it has announced.
It added the new endorsement “empowers brokers to offer clients cutting-edge, comprehensive coverage that helps ensure their resilience as the artificial intelligence landscape evolves”.
The Deepfake Response Endorsement aims to expand what is covered in Coalition cyber policies by widening coverage to respond to a deepfake event and providing the services in response to such an event.Response services
These include technical analysis by a deepfake forensics firm, including a written report
More on Products
Intact enhances commercial products in first move under new brand
Intact Insurance has unveiled three enhanced commercial lines products, the first to be launched under its brand in the UK.
Consilium rolls out UK contractors all risks
Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a UK contractors’ all risks facility through its risk solutions division.
MGA Addept expands motor insurance portfolio
Addept Insurance Services has expanded its motor-related solutions, launching a legal recovery insurance for motorists, ‘Drive’.
Survey finds over one-third of SMEs have not renewed standalone cyber cover
Coalition has found nearly three-quarters of UK SMEs have been affected by a cyber incident in the last five years.
CFC aims to open up new cyber income streams for brokers with launch
Specialist insurance provider CFC has unveiled a new tool it claims will help make cyber insurance more appealing to a broker’s SME clients.
Allianz hails mini-fleet progress as NCD conversion returns to Acturis
Allianz will be rolling out mini-fleet through Bravo Digital Trader next year, Insurance Age can reveal, following on from reinstalling an NCD conversion service on Acturis via imarket business this month.
HNW brokers risk relationships turning “transactional” due to workloads
Many high net worth brokers are failing to engage with clients as much as they should because they are over-stretched, lack confidence and time poor, creating relationships that are merely transactional.
HNW brokers ‘one generation from closure’ if they fail to engage new wealth
Failure to engage with high-net-worth clients that fall within the ‘new wealth’ category could see brokers disappear within a decade, unless they change their traditional mindsets.