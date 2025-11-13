MGA Pen enters new specialism looking to end ‘limited choice for brokers’
Pen Underwriting has launched into the renewable energy insurance sector with a proposition tailored to the needs of the waste-to-energy anaerobic digestion (AD) industry.
Backed by A-rated capacity, the Gallagher-owned MGA said its suite of insurance covers had been designed to cover the full range of property and liability exposures faced by AD businesses, under one purpose-built policy wording.
The offering is designed to support a wide range of AD operations, including – but not limited to – wastewater treatment plants, animal and farming waste, food and drink production facilities, landfills, and recycling facilities.
Pen added whether managing a single site or
More on Products
Biba welcomes government plan to move to ‘total signposting’ for insurance
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Inclusion Strategy from the government that outlines a new signposting initiative to help people find the most appropriate insurance.
Cyber claims payouts up 230% – ABI
Cyber claims payouts have increased 230% year-on-year to £197m in 2024, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Sign up to attend Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum now
The only event for high and ultra-high net worth brokers who want to be one step ahead of the game returns next week.
Dark clouds over the landlord sector – why brokers must step up as trusted partners
With the framework governing landlord–tenant relationships due for a shake-up in 2026 and repossession times rising, Stephen Marshall, BDElite sales director, argues now is the time for brokers to deepen client relationships.
Geo-owned MGA launches new non-negligent liability insurance policy
Renovation Underwriting has launched a specialist cover that financially protects property owners undertaking renovation or construction projects, specifically in circumstances where damage could occur to neighbouring properties and no one can be proven to be at fault.
Software provider Insly strengthens UK presence
Software provider Insly has bought Socrates Systems, a UK-based insurance technology company, to strengthen its UK presence.
Specialist Leeds broker enters “next stage” with rebrand
C&C Insurance Brokers has launched C&C Employee Benefits as its rebranded health and wellbeing arm.
MGA Alps launches fleet GAP product
Managing general agent Alps has launched a fleet GAP product for brokers, designed to deliver “valuable” protection for organisations operating commercial fleets.