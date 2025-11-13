MGA Pen enters new specialism looking to end ‘limited choice for brokers’

Pen Underwriting has launched into the renewable energy insurance sector with a proposition tailored to the needs of the waste-to-energy anaerobic digestion (AD) industry.

Backed by A-rated capacity, the Gallagher-owned MGA said its suite of insurance covers had been designed to cover the full range of property and liability exposures faced by AD businesses, under one purpose-built policy wording.

The offering is designed to support a wide range of AD operations, including – but not limited to – wastewater treatment plants, animal and farming waste, food and drink production facilities, landfills, and recycling facilities.

Pen added whether managing a single site or