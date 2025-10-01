New research claims 60% of HNW customers have suffered escape of water

Research from Ecclesiastical has found 60% of high net worth property owners have experienced an escape of water incident in the last five years.

The annual survey of 250 HNW individuals asked whether they had experienced any incidents in their first and second homes during that period.

Ecclesiastical’s research discovered the most common cause of escape of water incidents at primary residences was burst pipes due to freezing (45%), followed by leaks from sanitary fittings i.e. showers, baths or sinks (37%), blocked drains (27%) and leaks from hot tubs or pools (26%).

Second homes

For second homes, burst pipes was again the leading cause (43