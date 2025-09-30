 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Cullum-backed investment vehicle supports MGA’s Series A round

Peter Cullum
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Minority Broker Partnerships, an investment vehicle backed by Towergate founder and former Global Risk Partners [now Brown & Brown Europe] chairman Peter Cullum, has backed drone specialist MGA Moonrock Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

Moonrock said the Series A investment will support its “expansion and innovation in the drone and eVTOL insurance sector, and positions the business to meet surging demand in the rapidly evolving market, both in the UK and globally”.

Rich history

Simon Ritterband, MD and founder of Moonrock Insurance, said: “We’re thrilled to have developed this partnership with MBP and I am delighted to be working with Peter Cullum, pictured, who needs little introduction.

“His expertise in insurance investment

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Products

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: