MGA launches product to address ‘narrowing capacity options’ in niche sector

Richard Finan ADDEPT
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

MGA Addept Insurance Services has launched Waypoint, a specialist legal protection insurance and assistance service for boat owners.

Cover includes legal costs to recover uninsured losses, pursuit of personal injury claims, the costs to pursue or defend a legal action following a breach of a contract or defend a criminal offence.

It also spans personal and vessel identity fraud costs, emergency expenses, temporary vessel replacement costs and loss of mooring fees.

Waypoint addresses this move to ‘vanilla’ products by building solutions that address the needs of specific marine risk profiles including providing wholesale

