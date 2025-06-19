Specialist MGA seals new liability capacity across three business lines

Specialist MGA Avid Insurance has partnered with insurer Starr to access fresh underwriting capacity.

The new deal covers employers’ liability and public liability across three specialist lines – groundworkers [which falls into the subsidiary IIGL it acquired in 2021], motorsport, and leisure.

John Inwood, underwriting director at Avid, said: “We’ve had a strong start to 2025, and this new partnership with Starr represents another exciting step forward for Avid.

