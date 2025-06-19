Specialist MGA seals new liability capacity across three business lines
Specialist MGA Avid Insurance has partnered with insurer Starr to access fresh underwriting capacity.
The new deal covers employers’ liability and public liability across three specialist lines – groundworkers [which falls into the subsidiary IIGL it acquired in 2021], motorsport, and leisure.
John Inwood, underwriting director at Avid, said: “We’ve had a strong start to 2025, and this new partnership with Starr represents another exciting step forward for Avid.RelatedAvid partners with MS Amlin on leasehold product
Specialist managing general agent Avid Insurance has partnered with MS Amlin
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Folgate ramps up e-trade limit for landlords products
Folgate Underwriting has extended its landlords Acturis and extranet e-trade products to plug the e-trade gap with sums insured up to £20m.
Blog: Do real estate claims need a rethink?
As capacity comes back into the previously hard real estate market, Victoria Jewell, head of real estate at McLarens argues insurers, brokers and adjusters have an opportunity to work together to reintroduce some structure and reflect on lessons learned when it comes to claims.
Staysure moves onto aggregators
Staysure Group is set to launch Avanti Go across multiple price comparison websites, marking the first time the group has made one of its travel insurance brands available via an aggregator.
Folgate ups real estate risk appetite to £70m
Folgate Underwriting has increased its total sum insured per location to £70m for real estate and property risks.
Markel targets insurtechs with new launch
Markel Insurance has launched InsurtechRisk+ building on its existing offering for fintechs.
MGA aims to ‘mitigate underinsurance’ with Lloyd’s-backed product
Aurora, the specialist algorithmic managing general agent, has launched a new property owners’ insurance product.
Hiscox launches affirmative AI cover for tech businesses
Hiscox UK has updated its insurance for technology businesses to include affirmative cover for AI-related claims.
Peach grows appetite in hairdressing scheme expansion with Starpeak
Peach has extended its backing for Starpeak’s hairdressing insurance offering to include property cover.