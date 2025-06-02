Insurance Age

MGA signs three year capacity deal with AmTrust

Michelle O'Reilly
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Legal expenses and specialist add-on insurance provider Alps has signed a new three-year capacity deal with AmTrust International in another tie-up with the backer.

The MGA added its delegated authority binder has been increased, “representing an additional 25% in A-rated capacity”.

Under the agreement, Alps will have a direct binder with AmTrust for its motor, landlord, family and commercial legal protection products, as well as road rescue, motor excess, and sole trader add-ons distributed via its quote and bind platform, along with authority to sub-delegate. 

