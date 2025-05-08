Insurance Age

CFC launches ‘simplified’ IP cover

Maddi Brown CFC
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

CFC has launched a new “simplified” intellectual property product.

The specialist insurance provider described the offering as “sector agnostic” and designed for all sizes of companies, from start-ups to those with a turnover of up to £500m.

It added the new policy includes a number of new areas of coverage:

IP title pursuit, covering legal costs and expenses incurred when resolving a dispute if the insured needs to claim ownership of IP.IP breach of employment contracts, covering legal costs and expenses and damages incurred if an employee has infringed or

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Products

Andy Talbot
Q&A: Andy Talbot on Arag’s transformation

Ahead of the 2025 British Insurance Brokers' Association Conference, Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing, tells Insurance Age about the feedback from brokers, technology upgrades, and how Arag is positioning itself as a smarter, stronger business for the future.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: