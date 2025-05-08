CFC launches ‘simplified’ IP cover

CFC has launched a new “simplified” intellectual property product.

The specialist insurance provider described the offering as “sector agnostic” and designed for all sizes of companies, from start-ups to those with a turnover of up to £500m.

It added the new policy includes a number of new areas of coverage:

IP title pursuit, covering legal costs and expenses incurred when resolving a dispute if the insured needs to claim ownership of IP.IP breach of employment contracts, covering legal costs and expenses and damages incurred if an employee has infringed or