Hiscox hires from rival to launch new FI offering
Hiscox has launched a new financial institutions offering, headed up by Joe Dearsley who has joined from Liberty Specialty Markets.
The launch aims to provide FIs with the option to choose up to four areas of cover: directors’ and officers’; professional indemnity/errors and omissions; crime; and cyber.
Available to FIs worldwide such as banks, insurance companies and asset managers, with a particular focus on UK, North American, Australian and European institutions, Hiscox added the “offering will allow brokers to provide FI clients with the broad multi-line coverage they need from a single insurer”.
I look forward to working
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
CFC adds property damage to large line cyber product
CFC has added property damage to its large corporate cyber proposition, stating the move came in response to broker demand and addressed a gap in the market.
Hiscox HNW head Holmes exiting for new broker role
Nicola Holmes, the head of broker in Hiscox’s art and private clients division, is to depart the business to pursue a new opportunity at an as yet unnamed intermediary, Insurance Age can reveal.
CFC launches new solution for small media production houses
Specialist insurer CFC has launched a multi-year insurance solution specifically designed for smaller media production companies.
Insurtech enters new product vertical after broker tie-up
Broker PJ Hayman has teamed up with Urban Jungle to offer travel insurance to the insurtech’s home policyholders.
Keys Premium Finance partners with Touchstone
Keys Premium Finance has partnered with Touchstone Underwriting, Insurance Age can reveal, to bring products and personal service to brokers.
EY predicts motor market to return to loss again in 2025
The UK motor insurance market is expected to be profitable in 2024, following two years of losses, but then revert back to red ink, according to EY’s latest UK Motor Insurance Results.
Meet the MGA feature: Arc Legal
Arc Legal CEO Lee Taylor outlines the value in having a supportive parent of the scale of AmTrust; and why it makes sense to keep an eye on legislation and social changes in order to innovate and develop new products.
i-Wonder and Compare The Market team up on bicycle insurance
i-Wonder has partnered with Compare the Market to launch the aggregator’s first bicycle insurance comparison service.