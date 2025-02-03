Hiscox hires from rival to launch new FI offering

Hiscox has launched a new financial institutions offering, headed up by Joe Dearsley who has joined from Liberty Specialty Markets.

The launch aims to provide FIs with the option to choose up to four areas of cover: directors’ and officers’; professional indemnity/errors and omissions; crime; and cyber.

Available to FIs worldwide such as banks, insurance companies and asset managers, with a particular focus on UK, North American, Australian and European institutions, Hiscox added the “offering will allow brokers to provide FI clients with the broad multi-line coverage they need from a single insurer”.

