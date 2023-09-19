Insurance Age

Products: September 2023

Construction - building site and workers
    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Recent product launches target solicitors, sustainable builders, construction sector and employers concerned by internal fraud and scams.

Aqueous launches solicitors’ excess layer product

Managing general agent Aqueous Underwriting has secured A+ rated capacity for solicitors on an excess layer basis only – a move it said responded to broker demand in an “under-serviced” market.

50%

The product includes total conveyancing of up to 50% with 25% from commercial conveyancing

The product has limits of up to £5m and the ability to write layers attaching from £2m for partnerships and £3m for limited liability partnerships.

Sol

