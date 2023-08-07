Insurance Age

Aviva expands appetite to boost sustainable building projects

building site
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Aviva has expanded its underwriting appetite to include engineered timber in commercial developments following a pilot, which saw it working with a handful of developers on sustainable building projects.

The insurer explained engineered timber, also called mass timber, cross laminated timber and glulam, are wood products that have been manufactured and bonded together to form a composite material, panel or building system.

In the UK alone, Aviva said, the built environment contributes 40% of carbon emissions. By working with contractors who want to build more sustainably, it hopes to help the construction and real estate sectors reduce their carbon footprint.

