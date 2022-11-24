Kingsbridge teams up with QBE and Zurich to launch wholesale product

Kingsbridge has launched a wholesale product which includes indemnity and liabilities packages for SMEs and contractors.

The product was first revealed at the Insurance Age Broker Expo earlier this month and is underwritten by Zurich and QBE.

Key features of the product include:

£1m- professional indemnity (up to £5m available)

£5m- public liability (up to £10m available)

£10m- employers liability

£500 per week- occupational personal accident weekly benefit

£100k- occupational personal accident death benefit

It also includes extra product offerings such as, worldwide territory, unlimited retroactive cover