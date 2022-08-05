NuVenture launches product recall MGA

BluNiche was founded by product recall insurance veteran Neil Evans. He was most recently senior class underwriter, crisis management at Talbot Underwriting, where he was global head of product recall for clients in the food, drink, and automotive parts industries.

According to the firm, BluNiche will provide clients with balance sheet protection and crisis management in the event of a product recall and capacity will be provided by Chaucer Syndicate 1084.

NuVenture supports MGAs in the UK