Zurich UK refreshes small fleet cover for electric vehicles
The insurer will offer a like-for-like electric vehicle replacement when customers use one of its approved repair networks, a move it claimed was an industry first.
It comes as 40% of consumers - the highest percentage of those polled by Zurich - ranked concern for the environment as their number one reason for using an electric vehicle.
Under its new proposition, Zurich will cover damage to vehicle batteries independent of any wider damage to the vehicle, such as in the case of a power surge
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Products
Most read
- Aviva reveals scale of broker recruitment ‘headache’ threatening growth
- Property pricing up 9% in Q1
- Amanda Blanc to co-chair Treasury’s climate transition plan taskforce
- People Moves: 25 - 29 April 2022
- FCA unveils enhanced oversight programme for newly authorised firms
- Profit and turnover up at One Broker as firm eyes acquisitions
- Video Q&A with Mike Bottle, VP of Arch Insurance