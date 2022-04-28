Zurich UK refreshes small fleet cover for electric vehicles

The insurer will offer a like-for-like electric vehicle replacement when customers use one of its approved repair networks, a move it claimed was an industry first.

It comes as 40% of consumers - the highest percentage of those polled by Zurich - ranked concern for the environment as their number one reason for using an electric vehicle.

Under its new proposition, Zurich will cover damage to vehicle batteries independent of any wider damage to the vehicle, such as in the case of a power surge