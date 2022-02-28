EV charging product launched
Recharge Rescue has launched a roadside assistance insurance policy which provides electric vehicle users with the security of a timely roadside charge should they run out of electricity mid-journey or arrive at a public charging point to discover that it’s not operational.
Backed by the strength of an A-rated insurer, the policy has been designed to sit alongside and complement a traditional vehicle breakdown insurance policy by ensuring there is no duplication of coverage.
The fully
