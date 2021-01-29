MGA Inperio updates terrorism proposition
UK based political violence MGA Inperio has announced an update to its terrorism & sabotage insurance proposition.
According to the MGA the purpose built digital trading platform is designed for brokers to make it easier to deliver critical prevention of access cover for terrorism to their clients.
Cover
Alan Brett, product development lead at Inperio said: “Built specifically for our broker partners, we’ve revolutionised our digital trading capability, launching a full cycle end-to-end
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: Professional indemnity - Was 2020 the eye of the storm?
- Prometheus Insurance falls into administration
- Markerstudy in £200m investment deal led by Pollen Street Capital
- Brokers push government to cover Covid-19 event insurance gap
- Usage-based car cover platform created
- People Moves: 25 - 29 January 2021
- Howden to buy in the UK as it confirms £500m war chest