Pen Underwriting extends £165m Zurich capacity deal

Pen’s Hazardous Goods and Environmental Industries’ motor fleet proposition has extended its 30-year agreement with capacity provider Zurich.

The agreement will see Zurich provide capacity for in excess of £165m in premium over the next five years.

Pen’s products in this area are tailored to the specific needs of different segments of the high hazard transportation and distribution sector, such as companies working in fuels & oil, chemicals, lubricants, LPG, liquid waste and industrial