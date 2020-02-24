Gallagher to offer CPP’s SME cyber cover
Product will be sold exclusively through Acturis, following CPP’s launch on the platform in October 2019.
CPP Group UK has partnered with Gallagher to offer cyber cover to SME clients.
The product includes a 24-hour helpline, antivirus software, cloud hosted back-up storage, and access to IT and PR support if an incident occurs.
It also offers protection against any liabilities arising from a cyber-attack or breach of data protection laws.
CPP added that the policy uses a reduced question set and tech-free language.
Product
The policy is offered by CPP’s managing general agent, CPP Secure, and is underwritten at Lloyd’s.
It is available as a standalone product or as an add-on, although CPP said it “will primarily be a bolt-on addition for clients purchasing SME package insurance”.
Gallagher will access the product via Acturis. CPP originally launched its SME cyber cover on the software platform back in October 2019.
The InsurTech described Gallagher as “one of CPP’s first major commercial insurance broker partners” since the launch.
Partnership
Barry Duffin, managing director of SME at Gallagher, said: “The partnership with CPP enhances our existing cyber insurance provision.
“The level of cover provided, combined with a lower than market-norm excess, allows us to offer a product that specifically meets the needs of SMEs that don‘t have the support of a large IT team but are exposed to cyber risk.”
Michael Whitfield, managing director of CPP, added: “Our cyber insurance policy aims to substantially reduce small business exposure to risk, by offering them a product that is fit for purpose and cost effective for their size.
“It is through working with organisations like Gallagher that we can significantly boost our efforts to help keep small businesses protected and keep the UK’s SME economy thriving.”
