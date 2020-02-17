Uinsure expands into non-standard home insurance

The InsurTech firm now provides quotes for categories including holiday homes, non-standard construction, listed buildings and homes subjected to previous subsidence and flooding.

InsurTech firm Uinsure has added online quote and buy non-standard home insurance to its proposition.

The business now offers products across home insurance, non-standard and buy to let, as well as home emergency, legal protection and rent guarantee options.

Categories

Uinsure, which white-labels insurer products and works with UK brokers, stated that it can now offer an online quote and buy service for the following non-standard categories:

Non-standard construction.

Listed buildings.

Unoccupancy and second/holiday homes.

Adverse claims history.

Building works.

Previous subsidence and flooding.

Unspent criminal convictions.

Previous cancelled or declined insurance.

In December last year, Uinsure added UK General to its panel of insurers. It also works with LV, Axa, Ageas and RSA.

Former Ageas boss Barry Smith joined Uinsure as a non-executive director in 2016.

The business added that it had also made its platform providing standard home insurance quotes faster and easier to use.

Solution

Director of product development Paul Kelly commented: “It’s an awesome start to the year for Uinsure – hot on the heels of appointing senior members to our management team, receiving the Defaqto and Moneyfacts Five Star rating, we’ve now added the much awaited online non-standard home insurance product to our offering.

“Being able to offer such a rounded solution is excellent news – and one we’re very proud of.”

CEO Simon Taylor added: “I’m immensely proud of this latest addition – it really strengthens Uinsure’s continued hunger for industry disrupting tech, and by offering this high quality product combined with our even faster journey, it’s a sure winner for our advisers who will now be able to supply award-winning products to their clients with non-standard requirements.”

