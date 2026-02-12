 Skip to main content
MGA launches pharmaceutical recall cover

    • Insurance Age staff

BluNiche, the specialist product recall managing general agent, has expanded its portfolio to provide dedicated coverage for the pharmaceutical sector.

The new pharmaceutical recall insurance product seeks to offer comprehensive recall protection for pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, contract packers, distributors, and active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers operating worldwide.

Available through its broker partners, BluNiche notes the pharmaceutical recall product is underpinned by A+ (S&P) rated Lloyd’s security, and includes coverage for recall costs, loss of profits, and crisis consultancy services.

