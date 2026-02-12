Euna launches care sector recruitment scheme
Specialist managing general agent Euna has launched a new care sector recruitment insurance scheme.
The Care Sector Recruiters Scheme is available to brokers via Euna’s quote-and-buy platform on PIA.
It is aimed at agencies supplying temporary and agency staff into Care Quality Commission regulated care environments.
As such, the packaged product has been designed for those working with residential care homes, nursing homes and domiciliary care providers. The policy wordings and limits have been aligned to local authority contracting requirements, the MGA confirmed.
Euna added the scheme
