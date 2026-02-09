imarket adds another MGA to portfolio

Industry-owned imarket has pushed further into the managing general agent sector with Chapman and Stacey Underwriting launching a liability product onto Open GI’s platform via its service.

The rollout is the first MGA product to go live through imarket this year.

It teamed up with Eaton Gate in February last year as the first MGA to join. The latest addition takes the total to three MGAs alongside eight insurers.

imarket, the flagship commercial insurance digital trading platform of Polaris, connects over 2,000 brokers to product providers. Some £449m of gross written premium was placed through it in 2024 as the number of policies traded hit 546,449.

That year Ardonagh-owned Bravo