 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Consilium launches blended cover for real estate

Property and real estate
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a professional indemnity, directors and officers, and crime policy for the real estate market.

Consilium, part of Aventum Group, claimed the cover has been created to address the specific risks faced by real estate professionals when working collaboratively on property deals and ventures.

To minimise the gaps, Consilium’s professional and executive risks team, in conjunction with inhouse lawyer Duncan Childs, have drafted the propriety wording.

RelatedConsilium rolls out UK contractors all risks Consilium launches first casualty binder and hires from Dual 

The policy tackles overlapping real

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Nick Hobbs
Interview: Allianz’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz UK, tells Insurance Age about the importance of the provider’s regional footprint now including broker hubs, the challenges of the soft market and its MGA appetite as well as the ongoing investment in technology and goals for 2026.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: