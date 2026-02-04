Consilium launches blended cover for real estate

Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a professional indemnity, directors and officers, and crime policy for the real estate market.

Consilium, part of Aventum Group, claimed the cover has been created to address the specific risks faced by real estate professionals when working collaboratively on property deals and ventures.

To minimise the gaps, Consilium’s professional and executive risks team, in conjunction with inhouse lawyer Duncan Childs, have drafted the propriety wording.

