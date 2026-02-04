 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Markel boss Mooney warns SMEs are 'consciously' choosing to underinsure

Lee Mooney Markel
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Experts have called on greater education around renewals and the true value of insurance as underinsurance has started to become a conscious decision for SMEs.

Speaking at the Association of British Insurers conference in London yesterday, Martin McTague, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, noted there are three key factors preventing SMEs getting the right type of cover, the first being knowledge.

“A lot of them will be faced with a bundled product that they don’t really understand and can’t desegregate. The other thing is, whether they talk to a broker or buy online is that they believe they’ve got cover they essentially haven’t

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Nick Hobbs
Interview: Allianz’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz UK, tells Insurance Age about the importance of the provider’s regional footprint now including broker hubs, the challenges of the soft market and its MGA appetite as well as the ongoing investment in technology and goals for 2026.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: