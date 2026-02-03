 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Customer empowerment levels rising, says Aviva’s Storah

Jason Storah_Aviva
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Aviva has seen an “increasing level of empowerment” among customers as the usage of artificial intelligence for research rises, according to Jason Storah, CEO of GI at the insurer.

“AI is one of the tools that I think more and more customers are using to understand more about the products and the services they need,” Storah, pictured, added at the Association of British Insurers annual conference today.

In the panel Fair Cover: Rethinking Trust in Personal Insurance, he also highlighted the challenge for customers of the “juxtaposition” between what cover they need and the price they will pay.

To improve trust in the insurance industry, there are good opportunities to use AI

