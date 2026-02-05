Commercial Express adds Fortegra as capacity provider as MGU plans step forward

Managing general agent Commercial Express has struck a capacity partnership with Fortegra, Insurance Age can reveal.

Fortegra is replacing the AmTrust schemes with all existing policies now transferring to Fortegra at renewal.

It has launched with commercial property owners, shop, office, fast food and restaurant, and public house products.

The foundation of our past success, underwriting discipline, will serve Fortegra well as we enter the marketplace in the UK.Richard Kahlbaugh, Fortegra

The plan is to grow to £35m gross written premium over three years and marks the start of Commercial Express’ move to become