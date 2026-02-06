 Skip to main content
Broker Expo Roadshows coming to London, Bristol and Manchester in 2026 – sign up now

Building of the success of the Broker Expo in Birmingham, Insurance Age is going on the road in 2026.

The Broker Expo Roadshows will take place across London (11 March), Bristol (11 June) and Manchester (10 September) and complement the headline event at the NEC on Thursday 8 October 2026.

Issues shaping market

Designed to deliver practical insight and local relevance, each roadshow brings together brokers for focused discussion around the issues shaping the regional and wider market.

With inspiring speakers and hands-on learning, the roadshows will seek to be the ideal place to spark ideas

Paul Goldwin and Charles Drew
The most significant pressures reshaping UK insurance broking in 2026

With the UK’s top insurance brokers facing shifting market conditions, there is no better time to reassess the commercial, regulatory, and technological pressures shaping the sector. PKF Littlejohn insurance partner Paul Goldwin and director Charles Drew consider the areas of focus and the importance of discipline to position firms for the year ahead.

