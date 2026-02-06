Broker Expo Roadshows coming to London, Bristol and Manchester in 2026 – sign up now

Building of the success of the Broker Expo in Birmingham, Insurance Age is going on the road in 2026.

The Broker Expo Roadshows will take place across London (11 March), Bristol (11 June) and Manchester (10 September) and complement the headline event at the NEC on Thursday 8 October 2026.

Issues shaping market

Designed to deliver practical insight and local relevance, each roadshow brings together brokers for focused discussion around the issues shaping the regional and wider market.

With inspiring speakers and hands-on learning, the roadshows will seek to be the ideal place to spark ideas