aQmen refreshes recruitment product

Cyber liability has been added to the cover alongside a number of additional features.

aQmen Underwriting, part of Q Underwriting, has developed its specialist commercial combined policies for the recruitment industry.

aQmen detailed that RecruiterCover is a specialist and tailored product for this complex sector, including cover for contractual liability for non-standard contracts, vicarious liability for temporary workers and the option to include driver’s negligence and fidelity bonding.

Data

According to the underwriter, it has responded to feedback from brokers and clients that described mounting concerns over certain areas of cover in the recruitment space as it becomes ever more reliant on data.

Cyber liability is a new feature which will provide cover for IT forensic investigation costs, privacy response costs and regulatory penalties.

Cover is now also provided for GDPR breaches.

Furthermore, a sub-section now sits under the employers and public liability sections which covers prosecution defence costs and corporate manslaughter and corporate homicide cover will now be provided automatically.

GDPR

Gary Chambers, technical underwriting manager for recruitment at aQmen Underwriting, commented: “There has been a requirement in the market for a while now to encourage recruiters to ensure they have cyber liability cover – especially since the introduction of GDPR back in 2017.

“The losses a business could suffer are far greater than before, if they experience a data breach. These new policy wordings simply provide automatic cover for modern risks.”

Q Underwriting, of which aQmen is part, was formed by parent organisation PIB at the start of 2019. It comprises all of the MGA offerings acquired by PIB such and also includes TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services.

