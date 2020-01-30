Applied adds Geo Underwriting to personal lines panel

Geo Underwriting’s FlexiLet home product will be available via Applied TAM and Applied Epic.

Applied Systems has added Geo Underwriting’s FlexiLet product to its personal lines eTrading panel.

FlexiLet will be available via the Applied TAM and Applied Epic platforms.

The household product, which is underwritten by Ageas, is designed for landlords of residential properties.

Addition

Ant Sherlock, head of key accounts and group at Geo Underwriting, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Applied, this is the first time we have successfully combined the wide cover of our Flexilet product with our more sophisticated Emblem rating model.

“In partnering with Applied, we give even more reason for brokers to maximise their efficiency by placing residential let business via integrated eTrading rather than through extranet sites.”

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems, stated: “The addition of Geo Underwriting to the Applied Personal Lines panel provides broker choice while ensuring a frictionless purchase experience for their customers”

Products

Geo Underwriting is the latest firm to join Applied Systems’ personal lines panel.

In November 2019, the software provider announced a partnership with First Underwriting to make its motor and home products available via Applied TAM and Applied Epic.

Later that same month, Applied Systems revealed that it would be distributing Zurich’s motor offering through the two platforms.

