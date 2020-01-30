Applied adds Geo Underwriting to personal lines panel
Geo Underwriting’s FlexiLet home product will be available via Applied TAM and Applied Epic.
Applied Systems has added Geo Underwriting’s FlexiLet product to its personal lines eTrading panel.
FlexiLet will be available via the Applied TAM and Applied Epic platforms.
The household product, which is underwritten by Ageas, is designed for landlords of residential properties.
Addition
Ant Sherlock, head of key accounts and group at Geo Underwriting, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Applied, this is the first time we have successfully combined the wide cover of our Flexilet product with our more sophisticated Emblem rating model.
“In partnering with Applied, we give even more reason for brokers to maximise their efficiency by placing residential let business via integrated eTrading rather than through extranet sites.”
Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems, stated: “The addition of Geo Underwriting to the Applied Personal Lines panel provides broker choice while ensuring a frictionless purchase experience for their customers”
Products
Geo Underwriting is the latest firm to join Applied Systems’ personal lines panel.
In November 2019, the software provider announced a partnership with First Underwriting to make its motor and home products available via Applied TAM and Applied Epic.
Later that same month, Applied Systems revealed that it would be distributing Zurich’s motor offering through the two platforms.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Three become one as Marsh Commercial restructures networks business
- Gefion's solvency falls again after order from Danish regulator
- Hiscox commits to regions and moves 300 staff out of London
- Aviva denies privacy failure after mailing error
- Ardonagh eyes international growth
- Aston Lark buys Isca Barum in first deal of 2020
- News analysis: Why do brokers need to care about the FCA focus on D&I?