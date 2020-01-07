CFC develops excess cyber product

The proposition is aimed at small and medium sized business.

Specialist cyber provider, CFC, had revealed its cyber excess product which it said has been designed to give small and medium sized businesses access to up to £10m of excess cyber capacity.

The product is offered globally and built for organisations with up to £1bn in revenue. The revenue limit has been set fairly high to account for company growth over time.

CFC detailed that the policy also provides an automatic reinstatement of the excess limit as standard.

It claimed this helps to ensure clients are protected against the increasing likelihood of multiple cyber events during a single policy period.

Limits

James Burns, cyber product leader at CFC, commented: “As cyber risk has become more pronounced and the severity of losses has gotten worse, organisations have been proactively buying increased limits on their cyber policies.

“By providing a solution which gives clients not only the additional limit they need, but also an additional reinstatement of that limit in case the worst does happen again, we are ensuring ultimate peace of mind in an increasingly perilous cyber landscape.”

Top-up

The insurer detailed that CFC’s cyber excess offering also features several unique ‘drop-down’ coverages which, if required, effectively top up cover provided in the primary cyber policy that the client holds.

These include Side A cover for lawsuits against directors and officers arising directly out of a cyber event, where their D&O policy excludes cyber claims; up to £1m of primary cover for theft of funds of senior executive officers; and a top up of the primary limit for wire transfer fraud, a major source of cyber claims.

The policy also gives policyholders complimentary access to CFC’s full suite of cyber risk management tools – including phishing simulations, breach monitoring, incident response templates, and more – that can be used alongside any tools provided by the primary insurance provider.

Burns added: “I believe this new excess solution gives our customers a simple and cost-effective way to address the risk of the growing frequency and severity of cyber-related losses.”

